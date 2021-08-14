Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 3,631,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.