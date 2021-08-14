Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 3,373 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $211,263,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $208,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,124,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,944. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.