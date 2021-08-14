Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.03.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded down $6.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.