Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $600.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for $525.88 or 0.01118663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00155980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,107.21 or 1.00206854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.73 or 0.00869463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,881 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

