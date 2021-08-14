Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $23.18 million and approximately $52,995.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $48.34 or 0.00104183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 479,511 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.