Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a market cap of $955.32 million, a PE ratio of 83.46 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

