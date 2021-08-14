Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MITEY. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,049. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.23%. Equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

