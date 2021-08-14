Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of MTSFY stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052. Mitsui Fudosan has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.05.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Mitsui Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

