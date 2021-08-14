Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $209.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

