MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.42 million and $4,719.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00085902 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 230,032,747 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

