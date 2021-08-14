Monument Capital Management Makes New $357,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after buying an additional 190,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,252,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $13.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.19. The company had a trading volume of 397,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,300. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.52 and a fifty-two week high of $714.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $633.96. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock valued at $22,138,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.