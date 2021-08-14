Monument Capital Management Takes $214,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $9.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $581.73. 262,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,330. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

