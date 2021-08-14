MoonRadar (MRF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $484,290.97

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, MoonRadar has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonRadar has a market cap of $484,290.97 and $8,297.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00155128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.01 or 0.99814395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.00869840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonRadar Coin Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

