Morgan Stanley Has $14.78 Million Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $591,693. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

