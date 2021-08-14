Morgan Stanley Has $15.34 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,862 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Select Medical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

