Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IIF opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

