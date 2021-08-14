Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.