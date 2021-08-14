Morgan Stanley Purchases 146,953 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 103,822 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,075,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 100,573 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 70,133 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $21.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98.

