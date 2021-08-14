Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Commerzbank raised Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.84 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

