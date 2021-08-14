Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MPAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.83.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

