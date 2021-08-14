Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

NYSE:MOV opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 185,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

