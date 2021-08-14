MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.74 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $62.74 million and $30.44 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,390,677,836 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.