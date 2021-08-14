Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.