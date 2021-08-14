MusclePharm (MSLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLP opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.83. MusclePharm has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $51.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.