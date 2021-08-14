National Bank Financial Boosts Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target to C$32.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HRNNF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HRNNF stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.61.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

