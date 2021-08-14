National Bank Financial Weighs in on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.80.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$18.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of C$660.24 million and a P/E ratio of 33.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.80. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$9.17 and a one year high of C$19.20.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.50 million.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.