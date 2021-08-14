National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW opened at C$20.19 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$15.50 and a twelve month high of C$24.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

