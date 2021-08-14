National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $220.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

