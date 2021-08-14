National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.