National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 632,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,766. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.