National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 589,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11. National Vision has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,138. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.