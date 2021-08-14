National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. 589,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11. National Vision has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,138. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

