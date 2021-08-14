Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Roth Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders sold 30,052 shares of company stock worth $537,453 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 54.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 498,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175,769 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 48.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,131,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 82.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

