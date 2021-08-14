Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 27584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 2.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

