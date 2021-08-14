Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.92 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

