Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neenah were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after buying an additional 122,994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neenah by 39.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 169,527 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Neenah by 28.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 82,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neenah by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neenah in the fourth quarter worth $11,875,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NP opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

