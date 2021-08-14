Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after buying an additional 394,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after buying an additional 168,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,867,000 after buying an additional 165,748 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $29,679,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROLL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

