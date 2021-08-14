Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.44. 884,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,873. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.