Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,456,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

