Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMG traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. 434,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

