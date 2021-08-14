Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 4,894 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $377,925,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $132,173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 705,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,508,000 after buying an additional 398,130 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $11,319,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $87.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,849,938. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.65. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.