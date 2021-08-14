Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) vs. InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Head to Head Survey

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and InVivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million N/A N/A InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -78.51% -31.33% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -56.81% -48.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nemaura Medical and InVivo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 141.82%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats InVivo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

