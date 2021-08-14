Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$21.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$760.79 million and a PE ratio of -11.80.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.924406 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is -17.94%.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

