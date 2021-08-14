Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 7,025.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RRSSF stock opened at 0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.43. Neometals has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 0.66.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

