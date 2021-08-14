Nephros’ (NEPH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

NEPH has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Nephros alerts:

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03. Nephros has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the 2nd quarter worth $6,358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 91,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.