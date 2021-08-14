NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Brokerages expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report sales of $205.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 188,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,996. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,655,000 after purchasing an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,625,000 after buying an additional 883,550 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after buying an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

