Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of Network-1 Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 39.59%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

