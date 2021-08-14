Neutron (NTRN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $187,049.70 and $122.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 167.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

