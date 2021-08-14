New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

