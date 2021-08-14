Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

