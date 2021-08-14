NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $68,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 131.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $667.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $585.08. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

